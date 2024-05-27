Atkrypto.Io Commences Atkrypto For SAP Testnet Public Blockchain On SAP Business Technology Platform BTP Kyma Trial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

atkrypto Web3 and Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP

The "atkrypto for SAP" TestNet Public Blockchain is expected to open opportunities for new business models, new types of B2B collaboration

LEWES, DELAWARE, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Enterprise Blockchain DePIN provider atkrypto announces today proving of the "atkrypto for SAP" TestNet Public Blockchain running on the SAP Business Technology Platform BTP Kyma trial has commenced.

atkrypto's vision sees "atkrypto for SAP" Public Blockchains across industry verticals and business process horizontals from agriculture to waste management and order to cash to hire to retire. Industries need Public Blockchains which are specific to the vertical nature and ethnicity of their data and specific technologies which can include sensors at the Edge to Servers in the S/4HANA in the Cloud, and business processes need Public Blockchains which enable multi-party collaboration across the end to end horizontal lifecycle of modern business processes.

SAP Customers will be able to run their own Public Blockchains or atkrypto can run the Blockchains as a Service.

At the same time, the cyber security protection of the data is increased by multiples. The native characteristics of the atkrypto Distributed Ledger Technology results in higher levels of data integrity and originality protection and by running on the SAP Business Technology Platform results in an Enterprise Blockchain Platform which leverages existing SAP investments and integrates natively to SAP Products.

As the number of Partners in a Business Transaction goes up, the trust between the Partners goes down, and that's where "atkrypto for SAP" comes in.

atkrypto is the Layer 0 Blockchain provider for Enterprise. Since atkrypto is Layer 0, any kind of Blockchain can be built with the Platform, Public, Private, Semi-Private, Syndicated, BaaS.

atkrypto runs on Docker and the Trial License version is available on the Docker Hub for anybody to pull.

The atkrypto mission is to make Blockchain easy for Enterprise and at the same time take the Blockchain to the Data at the Edge. atkrypto Enterprise Blockchains running on the SAP BTP Kyma Service can be running in less than an hour.

The atkrypto flagship Enterprise Blockchain Product which was recently announced is coming from the Open EcoSystem Partnership with SAP. atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP runs on the SAP BTP Kyma Service and enables all SAP Customers to run any kind of Blockchain, alternatively atkrypto can run the Blockchains for them.

The "atkrypto for SAP" TestNet Public Blockchain is proving the concept that SAP Customers need an Enterprise Blockchain Platform which leverages existing investments in SAP Products and natively connects to other SAP Applications and it needs to be easy, easy to procure, easy to make operational, and easy to run.

The result of proving atkrypto TestNet will be a 1st in the ERP world and in the Blockchain Web3 world, to have a Public Blockchain which is running on the SAP BTP Kyma Service, and configurable in any form of Blockchain, and is quick and easy to get running and provide value shows the uniqueness and value of the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP. Built by a SAP Partner Edge Open EcoSystem Partner for the benefit of SAP Customers.

The atkrypto Platform allows SAP Customers to run as many Blockchains as they need, and on their own Servers and also on the Servers of their Business Partners. The result is that the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform becomes both a Secure Store of Data and a Secure Communication Channel providing a common single source of truth for Data in Organisations and across Organisations.

atkrypto expects to be running a number of proving rounds of the "atkrypto for SAP" TestNet Public Blockchain on SAP Business Technology Platform BTP Kyma trial, with the ultimate goal to run atkrypto Enterprise Public Blockchains on the SAP BTP Kyma Service for Industry Solutions.

Subscribers will be able to have their own Blockchains for their own use and shared Blockchains with Business Partners.

Everybody knows the use cases for Enterprise Blockchain, atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP is the enabler which brings the Blockchain use cases to life.

The "atkrypto for SAP" TestNet Public Blockchain is expected to open opportunities for new business models, new types of collaboration, enabling Business to Business Processes where 3rd Parties have traditionally struggled to trust each other to work together sharing data and without worrying about the integrity and originality of the data.

For SAP Customers who want to run their own Enterprise Blockchain, the atkrypto Enterprise Blockchain Platform for SAP is really available on the Docker Hub for Trial usage enabling SAP Customers to run their own atkrypto Blockchains on their own SAP BTP Kyma Service.

Enterprises looking to begin the Web3 and Blockchain journey are encouraged to reach out to atkrypto, the Team are available and ready to help with all stages of the Web3 and Blockchain journey.

atkrypto is an Enterprise Private Blockchain Platform taking blockchain to the data, rather than data to the Blockchain. Using atkrypto, Enterprises can open new business opportunities within Web3 and Blockchain, build trustable AI Infrastructure for automated Operations, and enhance Operational security and resilience, from Edge/IoT/Mobile to the DataCenter.

If Web3 and Blockchain are part of your vision or being discussed get in touch, we'd love to talk.

SAP, PartnerEdge, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices. for additional trademark information and notices.

