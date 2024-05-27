Pelargonic Acid Market Size Was Valued At USD 198.2 Mn In 2023 And Is Expected To Grow To USD 330.50 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pelargonic Acid Market

"Green Solutions: Exploring the Pelargonic Acid Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Sustainable Agriculture and Industrial Uses."

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the pelargonic acid market , valued at USD 198.2 million in 2023, is on a trajectory to reach USD 330.50 million by 2031. This substantial growth, reflected in a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031, underscores the escalating significance of pelargonic acid across diverse industries.Pelargonic acid's rapid adoption as a key ingredient in herbicides, particularly in the realm of organic farming, is a driving force behind market expansion.Its effectiveness against broadleaf weeds, coupled with its swift action and non-selective nature, positions it as a preferred alternative to synthetic herbicides. Additionally, pelargonic acid's role as a food additive, contributing to flavor enhancement and preservation in products like cheese, butter, and artificial butter flavorings, is further bolstering demand.The escalating consumer preference for organic and natural products, driven by health and environmental consciousness, is amplifying the demand for pelargonic acid. It aligns with the growing sustainability movement and the increasing need for bio-based solutions in various industries.Get a Report Sample of Pelargonic Acid Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:The major key players are Kunshan Odowell Co. Ltd, Central Drug House, Croda International Plc., Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica S.p.A, Haihang Industry, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Yibang Industry & Commerce Co. Ltd., OQ Chemicals GmbH, and other key players mentioned in the final report.While the pelargonic acid market is poised for growth, certain challenges warrant attention.The limited application scope of pelargonic acid, coupled with the availability of alternative solutions, could potentially impede market expansion. Furthermore, concerns regarding the overuse of pelargonic acid herbicides and their potential impact on non-target organisms and human health necessitate careful consideration.However, the market is ripe with opportunities. The rising demand for bio-based products, driven by the sustainability trend, presents a significant growth avenue for pelargonic acid. Its naturally occurring fatty acid nature positions it as a key player in the development of sustainable products across various industries.Recent industry developments highlight the growing interest in pelargonic acid.. In July 2021, Lely North Americaintroduced Quaress Omnia, a teat spray containing pelargonic acid, designed to prevent mastitis in cows.. In 2020, Evoniklaunched VISCOPLEX® 8-912, a pelargonic acid-based lubricant for metalworking applications. Similarly, Oxiteno unveiled OXITENOX® 18, a pelargonic acid-based surfactant for personal care and household cleaning products.By grade, the natural segment dominated the market in 2023This is attributed to the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Natural pelargonic acid formulations, derived from plant-based oils, are gaining traction due to their low toxicity and biodegradability, making them ideal for organic farming and gardening applications.By Grade. Synthetic Grade. Natural GradeBy Application. Detergents. Personal Care & Cosmetics. Lacquer & Coatings. Lubricants. Food Additives. Herbicide. OthersMake Enquiry About Pelargonic Acid Market Report@Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has introduced complexities into the pelargonic acid market. Disruptions in supply chains, fluctuations in raw material prices, and increased transportation costs have posed challenges to manufacturers and suppliers. The conflict's impact on agricultural activities in the region has also affected the demand for herbicides, including those containing pelargonic acid.Impact of Economic SlowdownThe global economic slowdown has dampened consumer spending and industrial activity, leading to a decline in the demand for various products, including those containing pelargonic acid. Reduced investment in research and development and production capacity expansion could also hamper market growth in the short term.The Asia Pacific region dominated the global pelargonic acid market in 2023.This dominance is attributed to the rising demand for bio-based products in the region's burgeoning agricultural sector. Additionally, the increasing demand for lacquer and coatings in the construction industry, which utilize pelargonic acid, is further propelling market growth in the region.increasing demand for bio-based products in the agriculture industry and product innovation. The region's burgeoning construction sector, with its growing demand for lacquer and coatings, is also expected to propel the demand for pelargonic acid. Pelargonic acid is used as a drying agent in lacquers and coatings, enhancing their durability and resistance to damage.Key Takeaways. The pelargonic acid market is projected to experience substantial growth, driven by its increasing use in organic farming and the food industry.. The natural segment is dominating the market, reflecting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products.. The Asia Pacific region is leading the global market, driven by the rising demand for bio-based products in agriculture and construction.. The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have posed challenges to the market, but the demand for bio-based and sustainable solutions presents growth opportunities.Buy the Latest Version of Pelargonic Acid Market Report 2024-2031 @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram