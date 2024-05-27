Indian Mango Exhibition To Take Place In Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Indian Mango exhibition is set to take place at the Eastern square of Souq Waqif.
The event, organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India, will run from May 30 to June 8.
Open from 4pm to 9pm, the exhibition aims to showcase a variety of Indian mangoes and mango-derived products.
Souq Waqif made this announcement on its social media handles.
