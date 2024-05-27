UNRWA Chief: 192 Employees Of Refugee Agency Killed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugee (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Monday that 192 of the agency's staff were killed in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.He also said 14 donor countries have resumed funding of UNRWA, according to the agency's official website.Lazzarini said Israel destroyed infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and prevented UNRWA staff from reaching UN headquarters in Beirut.He said the agency is working to deliver on its obligation of protecting Palestinian refugees, adding it is making every possible effort to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.The head of UNRWA pointed to campaigns to "label us as terrorists" to evict us from Gaza and Jerusalem, adding that the situation in the camps is difficult, and it is very important to enable the agency to provide services to the refugees.He pointed to appalling information from the city of Rafah about more attacks on families looking for shelter.