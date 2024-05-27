Ministry Announces Tender For Renewable Energy Systems In Multiple Municipalities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has issued a tender invitation for the design, installation, connection, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy systems across various municipalities. These include 13 municipalities in Mafraq, 8 in Jerash and Ajloun, and 19 in Irbid.The ministry has designated Thursday, May 30, as the final date for purchasing tender documents electronically via its website gov). The deadline for submitting inquiries via email (...) is Thursday, June 6, and the final date for submitting offers is Sunday, June 23.In a separate tender, the ministry invited bids for the design, supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of off-grid solar energy systems, along with all auxiliary equipment such as storage batteries, inverters, and charging regulators, for 14 different sites across the Kingdom.The tender specifies that each system must be capable of covering the electrical load of a household at 300 kWh per month year-round, with a storage capacity of no less than 15 kWh to ensure coverage for 36 hours. The solar panels must have a peak capacity of 3 kW, with an inverter capacity of 3 kW and a power factor of 0.9.The ministry said that Thursday, May 30, is the final date for purchasing tender documents electronically. Inquiries must be submitted by Thursday, June 6, and the deadline for submitting offers is Sunday, June 16.