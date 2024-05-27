Gaza Strip: 66 People Dead In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces killed 66 people and injured 383 in massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday.It said in its daily update of casualties from the ongoing Israeli war, now in its 234th day, that many victims were still under the rubble of collapsed buildings targeted by air strikes, or on roads beyond reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.The latest figures took to 36,050 the death toll from the aggression, which began on October7, and the total number of injuries to 81,026, according to the ministry.