Zelensky And Sanchez Sign Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Madrid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

President Zelensky arrives in

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.