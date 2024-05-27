Zelensky And Sanchez Sign Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Madrid, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement.
This was reported on the Facebook page of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
President Zelensky arrives in Spain
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.
MENAFN27052024000193011044ID1108261730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.