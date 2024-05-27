Enemy Conducts Air Strikes On Village In Kharkiv Region, Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of 27 May, Russian troops struck Martove, Kharkiv region, resulting in a woman's injury and damage to houses.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on 27 May, at about 9:20 a.m., Russian servicemen carried out air strikes on the village of Martove, Chuguev district. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 69-year-old woman was injured," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the village with two UMPB D-30 aerial munitions.

Explaining complex things in simple words:residents murdering by Russia, self-defense right,

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

The head of the Pechenizka community, which includes Martove, Oleksandr Gusarov said that people whose houses were damaged were being provided with assistance.

As reported, two people were killed, eight were wounded and two more were killed by a mine explosion in Kharkiv region over the past day.