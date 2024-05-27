Artverg Project Features Screening Of French Drama Film In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

A film "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" (2019) has been screened atLandmark Baku Cine Club as part of the ArtVerg project, Azernews reports.

Project curator Islam Mammadov and moderator Namig Hasanovprovided detailed information about the film, revealing interestingforfeits and intriguing the viewer.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a 2019 French historical dramawritten and directed by Céline Sciamma.

Set in France in the late 18th century, the film tells the storyof a young artist, Marianne, who receives an order to create aportrait of Heloise, a bride from a noble family.

After the film screening, participants shared their impressions event ended with dynamic and heated discussions of the film,allowing everyone present to fully immerse themselves in theanalysis of the art of cinema.

The event was co-organized by the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijanand The Landmark Hotel.

The project features film screenings, discussions, and lecturesby foreign and local art historians, film critics, etc.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Dayand Milli.