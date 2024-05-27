Economy Ministry Reports Significant Progress In Reconstruction Efforts In Garabagh & Eastern Zangezur

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has announced significantprogress in the reconstruction and economic revitalization effortsin the liberated Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions, Azernews reports.

Rapid measures are being undertaken to reintegrate the economy,laying a robust foundation for business resurgence. One of the keyinitiatives reported by the Ministry is the establishment ofindustrial parks in Agdam and the "Araz Valley Economic Zone,"aiming to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs andstimulate business activity. These parks offer various benefits,including minimal rent and state-funded communication and logisticsinfrastructure development.

The comprehensive infrastructure comprises electricity, naturalgas, potable and technical water, high-speed Internet, andtransportation networks facilitating domestic and transit cargomovements. Such strategic placement enhances cost efficiency forbusinesses and streamlines product distribution.

Moreover, the industrial parks provide essential supportservices such as management consulting, personnel training, andother state assistance measures, setting them apart from similarfacilities in other regions. Residents enjoy a package ofconcessions covering utilities, raw materials, and socialwelfare.

These concessions include tax exemptions for ten years, VAT andcustoms duty waivers on imports, subsidized social insurance fees,and financial assistance for communal service expenses, entrepreneurs can access concessional loans, stateguarantees, and subsidies to boost financial accessibility.

The process for availing these benefits is streamlined throughthe "Electronic Credit and Guarantee" information system, specialists working in the liberated territoriesreceive additional benefits such as extended leave and salarysupplements, promoting human capital development.

Agdam Industrial Park is already making strides, with plans tocommence production of construction materials, ventilation andfirefighting equipment, metal products, and footwear. Despite itsrecent inception, Agdam Industrial Park has emerged as thecountry's second-largest industrial park.

In the "Araz Valley Economic Zone," technical service projectsare underway, with future endeavors focused on logistics andequipment ventures. These new industrial parks and the associatedincentives are expected to attract substantial investments, drivingdevelopment and fostering business resurgence in the region.