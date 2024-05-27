King Of Sweden Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, has sent a congratulatoryletter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincerecongratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness,as well as for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Carl XVI Gustaf

King of Sweden"