Prime Minister Of Georgia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, has sent acongratulatory letter to President of the Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the government of Georgia and myself, I sincerelycongratulate you and your people on the occasion of IndependenceDay of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Allow me to express my deeprespect to you and the people of Azerbaijan, and wish peace,prosperity, and success.

The strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic ofAzerbaijan is based on a deep, centuries-old tradition offriendship, which is a crucial factor for the development offruitful cooperation between our countries.

I would like to emphasize that the deepening of bilateral andfriendly neighborly relations with Azerbaijan is our government'skey priority. The strategic partnership between Georgia andAzerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual trust and support,has positively impacted the strengthening dynamics of relationsbetween our countries.

I am confident that our cooperation will further strengthen andcontribute to prosperity and stability in the region.

Your Excellency, I take this opportunity to once again expressmy deep respect to you and wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijanhappiness, tranquility, and success.

Sincerely,

Irakli Kobakhidze

Prime Minister of Georgia"