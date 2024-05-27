Alt.Ai Begins Working With Caster To Form JV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that it has begun considering the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Caster Co. Ltd. (head office: Saito City, Miyazaki; CEO: Shota Nakagawa), whose mission is to make remote work the norm, to develop products and service operations using generative AI.■Purpose of JV formationThe main purpose of forming this JV is to develop products and operate services based on AI. We will combine alt's AI technologies, including deep learning, generative AI, and large language models, with Caster's expertise in product development based on the premise of full remote work, jointly developing products and operating services that will lift the labor bias and help to free people from unproductive labor. We will consider the following business development activities:● AI Agent contract development business◦We will consider the contracted development of autonomous AI agents that can replace humans in conventional operations.● AI Agent Dispatch Business◦We will consider building a service in which AI agents developed through this JV will be used by customers to support their business like a temporary staffing service.● Annotation Business◦Annotation refers to the process of adding semantic information like tags and metadata to data such as images, text, and audio in order to make AI learn. By performing annotation, this JV will consider building a training data creation service for AI development.■Comments from representatives of both companies・Shota Nakagawa, CEO, CasterWe are very excited to be working with alt, a leader in AI development in Japan, especially in the area of AI cloning to reproduce personalities.In the new company, we plan to begin activities to contribute to the development of the industry by first focusing on the annotation business, which is a necessity in AI learning, and by leveraging Caster's ability to build operations and expand human resources.Ultimately, we believe it is possible to significantly raise productivity in the remote assistant market, which Caster is working on, with a view to developing dedicated artificial intelligence in areas such as sales and customer support, where communication is the main axis.・Kazutaka Yonekura, CEO, altThe collaboration with Caster will accelerate innovation in the remote assistant business to achieve the ultimate digital transformation (DX). The synergy between alt's P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) concept and Caster's remote assistant business will maximize individual capabilities to improve corporate efficiency and productivity.This partnership is a major step forward in promoting reforms in the way we work and creating the future of work together.By utilizing P.A.I., we aim to fundamentally change the way society as a whole works and build a more affluent and efficient society. Please keep an eye out for the exciting developments in this space!▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About Caster Co. Ltd.Caster was founded in September 2014 with the mission of“making remote work the norm” and is itself a fully remote company. We operate human resource businesses, including the CASTER BIZ series of remote assistant services, which is No. 1* in terms of companies using our services, and provide services to a total of more than 4,700 companies. In a society where the working population is declining, our mission is to lift the various“labor biases” associated with work, which have traditionally been viewed as how work should be done.*In-house research based on a comparison of the number of companies using major remote assistance and online assistance services in Japan (as of February 2024).■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.

