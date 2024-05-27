Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Was ~USD 1,500 Million In 2023, Estimated Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034

DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's 'Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PD-LID in the United States, Japan, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the UK.

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Research Report

.According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PD-LID in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 597 thousand cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024 ─2034).

.As per the analysis, among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 49%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 43%, and Japan for around 8% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PD-LID in 2023.

.According to epidemiology model for PD-LID among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PD-LID, with nearly 67 thousand cases, followed by France, which had the diagnosed prevalent population of approximately 56 thousand in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population. These cases are expected to change during the study period (2020-2034).

.According to estimates based on PD-LID model, in 2023, among the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PD-LID in the UK, the highest prevalence was observed in patients with ≥ 75 years of age, accounted for approximately 85 thousand cases in 2023. The lowest prevalence was observed in patients with ≤49 years of age.

.The prevalence of LID increases with disease and treatment duration, and it usually takes approximately 3–5 years after the administration of levodopa to develop dyskinesia.

.The leading Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Companies working in the market include PharmaTher Inc., Neurolixis SAS, Gala laboratories, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Contera Pharma, Vistagen, Ipsen Pharma, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, Celon Pharma SA, and others.

.Promising Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Therapies in the various stages of development include DSP-9632P 27.5 mg, ADS-5102, AFQ056, JM-010, Sarizotan HCl, and others.

.April 2024:- Neurolixis SAS- A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability and Preliminary Efficacy of NLX-112 Versus Placebo in Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia in Parkinson's Disease. This is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of up to 2 mg/day (1 mg BID) of NLX-112 versus placebo in patients with moderate to severe L-DOPA induced dyskinesia (LID) in Parkinson's disease (PD).

.March 2024:- Integrative Research Laboratories AB- A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase IIB Study Evaluating the Efficacy of Mesdopetam on Daily ON-time Without Troublesome Dyskinesia in Patients With Parkinson's Disease. This is a Phase 2b study investigating the efficacy and safety of mesdopetam as adjunct therapy on daily ON-time without troublesome dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson disease. Mesdopetam is taken for 84 days.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Share @ Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Outlook

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Overview

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a life-threatening progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by severe locomotor impairments, including bradykinesia, tremor, and rigidity. Other abnormalities associated with PD are cognitive defects, psychiatric abnormalities, and neurodegenerative implications of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID). Levodopa (L-DOPA) is highly efficient and is used to mitigate PD, but its prolonged use gives rise to motor abnormalities, including dyskinesia. Dyskinesia may be mild at first but may develop into a debilitating symptom and affect patients' quality of life.

The Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia treatment strategy includes identifying the kind of dyskinesia and tailoring treatment accordingly. Peak-dose dyskinesia is treated mainly by reducing individual doses of levodopa and adding amantadine and dopamine agonists, whereas off-period dystonia often responds to baclofen and botulinum toxin injections.

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Epidemiology Insights

.Total Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Epidemiology trends @ Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Epidemiological Insights

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Treatment Landscape

Levodopa is the most effective treatment for PD; however, its long-term use is complicated by disabling motor fluctuations and involuntary movements, called LID. Despite significant advances, the pathogenesis of LID remains incompletely understood. Currently, there are no validated, quantitative, and qualitative diagnostic techniques to assess the emergence and progress of LID in PD patients.

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Insights

LID management is often complicated due to its unclear pathogenesis and heterogeneous clinical manifestations. Furthermore, different types of dyskinesias can respond differently to a particular treatment. So, managing LID remains a matter of grave concern as diagnosing the type of dyskinesia is challenging. The Treatment strategy includes identifying the kind of dyskinesia and tailoring treatment accordingly.

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Emerging Therapy Assessment

.NLX-112 (befiradol): Neurolixis /Gala laboratories

NLX-112, developed by Neurolixis in collaboration with Gala laboratories, is a novel compound that activates serotonin 5-HT1A receptors. NLX-112 has two main advantages over older compounds: 1. NLX-112 is extremely selective for the 5-HT1A receptor, with over 1000-fold selectivity compared to other types of receptor types, and 2. NLX-112 is a full agonist at 5-HT1A receptors, maximally activating the receptor.

.JM-010: Bukwang Pharmaceutical/Contera Pharma

JM-010, developed by Bukwang Pharmaceutical, features a novel mechanism-of-action as a fixed dose combination of two safe marketed products in a proprietary formulation for the treatment of L-DOPA induced dyskinesia (LID) in Parkinson's disease (PD). This innovative mechanism-of-action combines the effects of different serotonergic receptor agonists. The combination leverages the mechanisms of actions and the synergistic effects of the two drugs, neither of which is approved for the treatment of PD or LID. Strong preclinical data in a validated model of LID is supported by experimental clinical studies.

.Dipraglurant: Addex Therapeutics

Dipraglurant, developed by Addex Therapeutics, is an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator (NAM) that has successfully completed a Phase IIa study in Parkinson's disease patients suffering from levodopa-induced yskinesia (PD-LID).

Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Companies

PharmaTher, Neurolixis SAS/Gala laboratories, Bukwang Pharmaceutical/Contera Pharma, Vistagen, Ipsen Pharma, Newron Pharmaceuticals/Zambon Pharmaceuticals, and Celon Pharma SA, and others.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Scope

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Companies- PharmaTher, Neurolixis SAS/Gala laboratories, Bukwang Pharmaceutical/Contera Pharma, Vistagen, Ipsen Pharma, Newron Pharmaceuticals/Zambon Pharmaceuticals, and Celon Pharma SA, and others.

.Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Therapies- DSP-9632P 27.5 mg, ADS-5102, AFQ056, JM-010, Sarizotan HCl, and others.

.Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

.Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Drugs in development @ Parkinson's Disease Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesia Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Parkinson's disease Levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Parkinson's disease Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia (PD-LID)

5. Key Events

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Marketed Product

10. Emerging therapies

11. PD-LID: Seven Major Market Analysis

12. KOL Views

13. SWOT Analysis

14. Unmet Needs

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Acronyms and Abbreviations

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Yash Bhardwaj

DelveInsight

+91 9650213330

email us here