NNOXX Cofounder And Chief Physiologist Featured In WOD Science Podcast

Discusses the Value of Real-Time Measurement of Muscle Oxygenation and Nitric Oxide During Workouts

- Evan PeikonMANSON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NNOXX, the first wearable device to measure muscle oxygenation and nitric oxide levels in real time, was featured in a recent WOD Science podcast with NNOXX cofounder and chief physiologist Evan Peikon. Dr. Gommaar D'Hulst, PhD, from WOD Science, hosted Peikon. They discussed the fascinating science behind the performance benefits of measuring muscle oxygenation and nitric oxide (NO) in real time during workouts.WOD Science is an online platform providing digestible sports science and the latest research on topics such as fitness, weightlifting, endurance exercise, and nutrition. It currently has nearly 200K followers across Instagram, Meta, and YouTube. Dr. D'Hulst invited Peikon to his podcast to explain why measuring oxygenation, nitric oxide and movement acceleration in real time offers significant value to athletes and coaches.“NNOXX is a little lab in a thumb-size, wearable device that collects and analyzes data anywhere you want during any activity,” said Peikon in the podcast.“There are a lot of preconceived notions about NO, but measuring muscle oxygenation and NO is about increasing small muscle tissue and blood vessels to increase blood flow and oxygen to muscle tissue. When you measure what's happening with blood flow, you can see how the body is responding to specific exercises and environmental conditions.”Coaches and athletes can use this real-time data to make small training changes that significantly improve workout efficiency and performance. For example, athletes can learn to manipulate their nitric oxide levels with their breath to shorten recovery times and build greater stamina.“Unlike lab work that only measures nitric oxide at a single point in time, continuous monitoring during each workout enables coaches and athletes to see performance progress over time so they can adjust workouts for optimal impact” Peikon said.During the podcast, Peikon and D'Hulst discuss real-world case studies using muscle oxygenation and nitric oxide measurements to guide training and the practical application of NNOXX's technology in exercise, including auto-regulating strength training. They also highlight a muscle oxygenation comparison between D'Hulst and an elite Crossfit athlete competing in a Crossfit MetCon.Listen to the full podcast and learn much more by visiting the NNOXX forum .About NNOXXNNOXX is redefining health, fitness and performance with the first wearable active nitric oxide measurement device. Active nitric oxide levels are a key indicator of overall health and fitness. NNOXX combines unique biosensors and AI-powered personalized coaching to help aspiring and elite athletes boost active nitric oxide levels through exercise and meet their optimal health and fitness goals. To learn more, visit .Media Contact:David Thompson

