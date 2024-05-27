(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buffalo Grove Outpatient Center Opens, Offering Specialized Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment

- Sarah Fletcher, LPC LACBUFFALO GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sandstone Care is pleased to introduce the Buffalo Grove Outpatient Center, a new facility under the direction of Scott Rein, focused on providing age-specific and evidence-based treatment for teens and young adults facing mental health and substance use challenges.The center offers both Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) for substance use and mental health treatment , designed to meet the unique needs of each client:-Teens can access substance use and mental health IOPs, which provide a flexible treatment schedule suitable for balancing school and therapeutic needs.-Young Adults have the option of both IOP and PHP for substance use and mental health, allowing for more intensive treatment without the need for an overnight stay.In the U.S., mental health challenges are a growing concern, especially among the younger population. In 2021, 20.1% of adolescents (ages 12-17) and 8.3% of adults reported experiencing a major depressive episode in the past year. Recognizing the critical overlap between mental health issues and substance use, the Buffalo Grove Outpatient Center provides integrated treatment plans that address both aspects simultaneously.What Sets the Buffalo Grove Center Apart:-Evidence-Based Therapy: The center utilizes proven therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), group, and family therapy to promote lasting recovery.-Small Group Sizes: Ensuring personalized attention in a comfortable setting, where every client's voice can be heard and their needs addressed.-Individualized Treatment Plans: Each treatment is tailored to fit the unique recovery path of the individual, acknowledging that no two journeys are the same.-Academic and Vocational Support: The center helps clients excel in their academic and professional endeavors, integral parts of their overall well-being.-Family Involvement: Understanding that recovery is a collective journey, the center actively involves family members in the treatment process.The facility is also committed to treating a range of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma and PTSD, attention disorders, and borderline personality disorder, alongside substance dependencies like marijuana, opioids, alcohol, and stimulants.For those interested in learning more about the Buffalo Grove center, Sandstone Care offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances, with instant online insurance verification to get Illinois families into treatment as quickly as possible.

