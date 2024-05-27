VALTEP And The Pierite Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Promote Equity And Employment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VALTEP & The Pierite Group partner for equity & employment. Combining immersive learning & diversity expertise to empower individuals & drive change.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VALTEP , a leading provider of immersive learning solutions, and The Pierite Group , a renowned consulting firm, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at promoting equity and employment opportunities. This collaboration will leverage VALTEP's cutting-edge technology and The Pierite Group's expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion to create transformative learning experiences."We are excited to partner with The Pierite Group to drive positive change and create a more equitable future," said Abhishek Goel, Founder & CEO of VALTEP. "By combining our innovative immersive learning solutions with The Pierite Group's deep understanding of diversity and inclusion, we will empower individuals and organizations to break down barriers and achieve their full potential."As part of this partnership, VALTEP and The Pierite Group will collaborate on developing and delivering customized training programs that focus on soft skills development, leadership, workforce development, nursing, cyber security, career guidance/development and cultural competency. These programs will utilize VALTEP's immersive learning platform, which has been proven to enhance knowledge retention and skill acquisition."The Pierite Group is thrilled to partner with VALTEP to create a more inclusive and equitable world," said Marshall Pierite, Founder & CEO of The Pierite Group. "By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we will work together to empower individuals, foster inclusive workplaces, and drive systemic change."This partnership comes on the heels of VALTEP's recent grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to facilitate soft skills training for the Mississippi Community College Board and the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy. While soft skills training is one of the many immersive learning courses offered by VALTEP, this partnership with The Pierite Group will expand the reach and impact of these programs.For more information about this partnership or to inquire about VALTEP's immersive learning solutions, please visit or contact .... For more information about The Pierite Group and their services, please visit thepieritegroup or contact ...About VALTEP:VALTEP is a leading provider of immersive learning solutions that leverage virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to enhance education and training. With a focus on innovation and impact, VALTEP partners with educational institutions, corporations, and organizations to deliver cutting-edge learning experiences that drive success. For more information, visit .About The Pierite Group:The Pierite Group is a consulting firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. With a mission to create a more just and equitable world, The Pierite Group works with organizations to develop and implement strategies that foster inclusive workplaces, promote diversity, and drive systemic change. For more information, visit thepieritegroup.For more information, contact:...

