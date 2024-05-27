Israeli Occupation Continues Attacks On Gaza, Death Toll Up To 66

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation committed massacres on Monday against Palestinian families, resulting in 66 martyrs and 383 injuries admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the Rafah massacre on Sunday has risen to up 45 martyrs, including 23 women, children, and elderly, with 249 wounded, said the Health Authorities in Gaza in a statement.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Kuwaiti Peace Camp northwest of Rafah city, leading to the death of 40 Palestinians, injuring dozens, and the burning of tents.

The camp was recently established in the city with Kuwaiti support, accommodating dozens of Palestinian families displaced by the occupation from their homes in the north and center of the Strip.

The total death toll of the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year reached 36,050 martyrs and 81,026 wounded. (end)

