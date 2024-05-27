FXST Announces Mega Giveaway With A Chance To Win $10,000 In Prizes

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) FXST is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Mega Giveaway, celebrating its successful listing on BitMart Exchange.







With over $10,000 in prizes up for grabs, this giveaway promises to be one of the most exciting events in the crypto community this year.

The FXST Mega Giveaway is designed to reward our loyal community and attract new users to experience the benefits of FXST tokens. The campaign will run from May 27, 2024, to June 26, 2024, and will be divided into two exciting phases.

Phase 1: Early Bird Rewards

The first 50 participants who complete the initial tasks will have the opportunity to win $10 each. To participate, users must submit basic details such as name, email, and Wallet address (BEP20) and complete two simple tasks: joining our Telegram community and following us on Twitter and Instagram.

-Participants must submit a screenshot as proof of task completion.

-This phase aims to drive early engagement and create buzz around the giveaway.

Phase 2: Main Giveaway

Participants can earn entries into the giveaway by performing various tasks, such as following FXST on social media, trading, holding, or staking FXST tokens. The more tasks completed, the higher the chances of winning larger prizes. With $10,000 worth of FXST tokens available, there are plenty of opportunities for participants to win.

How to Participate:



Visit Official Channels: Access contest details via the FXST website or social media platforms.

Follow Us: Stay updated by following our official social media accounts.

Complete Tasks: Perform the required tasks to earn entries. Stay Engaged: Remain active on our channels for bonus entry opportunities.

Important Links:



FXST Official Website

FXST Telegram Community FXST Twitter

Join us in this exciting journey and be part of the FXST community for a chance to win big!

To Participate in FXST MEGA GIVEAWAY [Click Here ]

Contact Information: ...nce

Best Regards

FXST TEAM

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.