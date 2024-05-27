Abram's Birthday: Check Suhana Khan's Heart-Warming Post As Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Win IPL For Third Time

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "It was a night to remember for the Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, clinched the IPL 2024 trophy. It was their third title win.

While the entire SRK family, including Gauri Khan, Aryan and AbRam, stood together to celebrate the special moment with Shah Rukh, Suhana's late-night post for her brother AbRam was special. After all, it was his birthday Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral | WATCH“Good day to be the birthday boy,” Suhana wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a photo of her brother wearing a“Champion” t-shirt for KKR. Everyone around seemed to be in the mood for celebration May 27, 2024, AbRam - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's third child - turned 11. It coincided with KKR's historic victory as Kolkata became the third team to win the IPL trophy more than twice.

Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on May 22, hours after KKR stormed into the final, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1.Watch | Kavya Maran breaks down after KKR's win in IPL 2024 final; SRH fans say, 'Badla liya jaayega'Suhana Khan was earlier seen hugging her father, Shah Rukh Khan, while getting overwhelmed by emotion.“I'm so happy,” she said as she hugged SRK. AbRam joined in from behind, and Aryan, too, came in and joined the family hug Read: 'Jiski mati aur gati...': Gautam Gambhir's 'Shri Krishna' post after KKR's victorySoon after the winning run came from Venkatesh Iyer's bat, the entire KKR team rushed to the ground. Varun Chakravarthy picked one stump as a winning memento while players like Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana ran to hug captain Shreyas Iyer after winIn the stands, Shah Rukh looked unusually calm as he hugged Gauri and kissed her on the forehead in a rare public display of affection. Khan was earlier hospitalised for a couple of days as he had suffered a heat stroke soon after KKR's earlier victory against SRH Read: IPL Final 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders achieve unique record, become only team in history to...Khan was mostly seen wearing a mask during the match. However, he took it off soon after the victory and hit the ground to show his affection for the players and the management. He was seen kissing mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead and hugging him.

