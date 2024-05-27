Bibhav Kumar Says Swati Maliwal 'Trespassed', AAP MP Claims 'Death Threat' From Him: Who Said What In Court?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday told a magisterial court in Delhi that if Bibhav Kumar is released on bail there would be a threat to her and her family Maliwal made the comments while the court was hearing a bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the AAP MP's assault case also told that she was called a BJP agent and the Aam Aadmi Party had pumped a huge troll machinery AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar is not an ordinary man and uses the facilities used by the ministers Read: Swati Maliwal claims getting rape and death threats after video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, shares screenshotsHere's who said what in the courtWhat Bibhav Kumar's counsel advocate N Hariharan argued:Swati Maliwal went to the CM's residence and called the PA Bibhav Kumar (Maliwal) did not have an appointment for the meeting, there was no message of her arrival (Bibhav) was not present at the CM residence, then she (Swati Maliwal) went towards the CM residence.\"Ca;n anyone enter in this manner? This is the official residence of the CM.\"There was trespass and a report was also filed she (Maliwal) is stating in the FIR is not true. This FIR is not the result of a contemporaneous complaint. The FIR was lodged after three days such an incident could take place at this place (CM's residence) where many people were present?There is no grievous injury on the vital part, so where is the question of culpable homicide not amounting to murder? Injuries can be self-inflicted, reported ANI, quoting Bibhav's counsel has already been recovered, so there is no question of tempering (Bibhav) availability to police investigation is from the very beginning, senior advocate argued read: 'Some might call her BJP agent': Swati Maliwal as Nirbhaya's mother stands by AAP MP in 'assault' caseWhat Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said:Intention is not required to make out a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder; knowledge is sufficient I slap a lady in an open place, it is outraging the modesty of a woman reputation was kept in high esteem by the party chief (Arvind Kejriwal) and was called 'Lady Singham'. The accused was terminated from his post accused did not tell the complainant that he was not in service and couldn't arrange the meeting with the CM. It shows the intention on the part of the accused.

There was no occasion earlier when she was asked to take a prior appointment didn't the security officer make a call to PCR?She was allowed to sit in the waiting room. It was implied permission, where is the question of trespass Bibhav Kumar reached there, he asked who allowed her to go inside the people at the place of occurrence were reporting to Bibhav Kumar. It shows that he is influential. He can temper the evidence Read: Swati Maliwal breaks down in court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing, says reportWhat Maliwal's counsel advocate Madhav Khurana arguedKhurana referred to a judgement on whether he could address the court or not. He submitted that the victim has the right to be heard complainant is receiving rape and murder threats accused was found at the place of occurrence. He was interrogated but was evasive in answering accused allegedly assaulted a public servant earlier the accused is innocent, then why format his phone, tempered the CCTV, file a complaint on May 17.(With inputs from ANI)

