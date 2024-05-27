               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Haryana Summer Vacation: Vacation Declared In Schools From THIS Date Due To Heatwave In India


(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid red alert warning issued for heatwave in the state, the Haryana government has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from tomorrow i.e. May 28. As per media reports, the schools will reopen on July 1. Notably, earlier, the summer vacation in the state was scheduled from 1-30 June, but how has been preponed from May 28.

