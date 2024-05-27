Housing For All: Centre Delivers On Pace, But Quality Is The Caveat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The welfare theme of the first decade of this century was centred around the Congress-led government's efforts to deliver basic essentials such as education, healthcare and jobs. In contrast, the Narendra Modi government's pitch has been the targeted provisioning of goods, with women and those from the scheduled castes and tribes (SC/ST) making it big in the beneficiary club.
MENAFN27052024007365015876ID1108261660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.