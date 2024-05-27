UK cautioned of strongest economic options in decades

(MENAFN) In a recent report released on Saturday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has sounded the alarm over the daunting fiscal challenges awaiting the next UK government following the upcoming general elections slated for July. According to the analysis by the renowned think tank, the incoming administration will grapple with a trifecta of economic woes, including a soaring debt burden nearing 100 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), coupled with elevated interest rates and sluggish growth.



The IFS report underscores the stark reality facing policymakers, asserting that the government will confront limited options in addressing these pressing issues. Among the proposed measures, the report highlights the potential implementation of spending cuts, albeit cautioning that such austerity measures would inevitably inflict pain, particularly on public services and local governments already grappling with strained budgets.



Alternatively, the report suggests the prospect of further tax hikes as another avenue for fiscal stabilization. However, this option presents its own set of challenges, given the trajectory of tax rates already set to reach an 80-year high by 2028-29, exacerbating the financial burden on taxpayers.



Moreover, the IFS underscores the dilemma surrounding increased borrowing as a means to alleviate fiscal pressures. While this approach could offer short-term relief, it risks exacerbating the United Kingdom's debt burden, a concern shared by both the ruling Conservative party and the Labour opposition, both of whom have pledged to stabilize national debt levels.



In light of these grim prospects, the IFS warns that the next government will face arguably the toughest fiscal decisions in decades, with far-reaching implications for the country's economic trajectory and public welfare.

