Data shows Russian tycoon bank deposits surge by 50 percent in one year

(MENAFN) A recent report by banking consultancy Frank RG has revealed a significant uptick in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) opting to keep their assets within Russian banks, leading to unprecedented growth in the private banking sector. According to the research, the number of HNWIs with assets exceeding 100 million rubles (approximately USD1 million) surged by 50 percent in the past year compared to 2022.



The findings, part of an annual private banking survey conducted by Frank RG to evaluate financial services for HNWIs in Russia, underscore a remarkable trend in wealth management within the country. Lyubov Prokopova, the project director at Premium & Private Banking, Frank RG, emphasized that the influx of "new money" has been a key driver behind the substantial growth in NHWI clients' financial capital.



The consultancy attributed this surge primarily to a decline in capital outflow from Russia, with cross-border transfers dropping by 35 percent year-on-year, as reported by the country's central bank. Additionally, higher interest rates on deposits have played a role in attracting investment domestically.



Remarkably, the report also sheds light on the emergence of the very-high-net-worth individual (VHNWI) segment in Russia, denoting individuals with assets surpassing 500 million rubles (USD5 million). According to Frank RG's analysis, the number of VHNWIs reached approximately 4,000 by the end of 2023, marking a remarkable 60 percent increase compared to the previous year.



These developments signal a notable shift in wealth management preferences among Russia's affluent population, with a growing inclination towards domestic financial institutions and investment opportunities.

