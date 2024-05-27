Survey shows majority of US citizens report pluming finances

(MENAFN) In its annual report titled "Economic Well-Being of United States Households," the Federal Reserve shed light on the financial challenges faced by American households, with findings indicating that nearly two-thirds of United States households experienced a worsening financial situation in the previous year. According to the survey, conducted in 2023 and focusing on the financial health of United States adults and their families, one in five households reported a significant deterioration in their ability to meet payments.



While the report indicated that overall financial well-being remained relatively stable compared to the previous year, it fell short of the peak observed in 2021. The Federal Reserve noted that despite a slowdown in the pace of inflation, many adults continued to struggle with higher prices, posing challenges in managing their finances.



In 2023, United States inflation moderated to 3.4 percent, a notable decrease from the 9.1 percent recorded in the previous year amidst the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. However, recent data from the Consumer Price Index revealed that annual inflation remained at 3.4 percent as of last month, although slightly lower than the 3.5 percent reported in March but still exceeding the Fed's target of 2 percent.



The report emphasized the Federal Reserve's commitment to achieving higher percentages over the longer term. Despite this, findings from the survey highlighted a decline in financial confidence among respondents, with 72 percent indicating that they were "doing at least OK financially." While this figure represented a slight decrease from the previous year's 73 percent, it marked a notable decline from the record high of 78 percent observed in 2021. Nonetheless, it remained above the low point of 62 percent recorded in 2013, underscoring the fluctuating nature of Americans' financial well-being over the years.

