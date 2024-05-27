Crisis will hit if Palestinian banks were to be cut of from global banking system

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Financial Times, Western officials have raised concerns over the potential for an "economic catastrophe" in the occupied West Bank if Israel fails to renew a crucial banking waiver essential to the Palestinian Authority (PA). The waiver, set to expire on July 1, is relied upon by Israeli banks to maintain relationships with Palestinian financial institutions and facilitates essential transactions such as payments for services and salaries tied to the PA, as well as the import of vital resources like food, water, and electricity into the occupied territories.



Three unnamed Western officials cited by FT have emphasized that the expiration of the waiver could lead to Israeli banks discontinuing dealings with Palestinian financial institutions. This scenario, they argue, would significantly impede the PA's operational capabilities and severely disrupt economic activity in the occupied West Bank. One United States official, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the broader implications, stating that failing to renew the waiver would not only harm Palestinian interests but also jeopardize Israel's security and regional stability.



The potential consequences of not renewing the waiver extend beyond financial transactions, as most transactions in Palestine are conducted using the Israeli shekel. Palestinian financial institutions rely on access to the Bank of Israel and Israeli banks to obtain the currency necessary for daily operations. Data from the United States government, as reported by FT, underscores the magnitude of the economic interdependence between Israel and the West Bank, with nearly USD8 billion in annual trade passing through these channels. This includes substantial payments for essential services such as food, electricity, and water, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining banking relations for the well-being of the Palestinian population in the occupied territories.

