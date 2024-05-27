Crowdfunding Market Size To Surpass USD 5.54 Billion, With Highest CAGR Of 16.89% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain technology is also being explored to further improve transparency and security in crowdfunding transactions.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Crowdfunding Market size was valued at US$ 1.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.54 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 16.89% Over the Forecast Period 2023-2030.crowdfunding, diversity is key. Picture this: a bustling online marketplace where innovative ideas from across the globe converge, seeking the support of a vast community of backers. From groundbreaking tech startups aiming to revolutionize industries to passionate artists seeking to bring their creative visions to life, the crowdfunding market is a vibrant ecosystem brimming with potential. With platforms catering to various niches and interests, backers can find projects that resonate with their values and passions, fostering a sense of connection and empowerment as they contribute to the success of ventures they believe in.Furthermore, the evolution of crowdfunding has transcended mere fundraising, morphing into a powerful tool for market validation and product testing. Entrepreneurs and creators can leverage crowdfunding campaigns not only to secure funding but also to gauge market demand and refine their offerings based on real-time feedback from backers. This symbiotic relationship between creators and backers fuels a cycle of innovation and collaboration, driving the growth of the crowdfunding market as a dynamic force shaping the future of entrepreneurship and creativity.Get a sample of the report @Covid 19 impact analysis:The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Crowdfunding industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Crowdfunding market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.Major companies profiled in the market report includeKickstarter, GoFundMe, PBC, Wefunder Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI), SeedInvest Technology, LLC, Indiegogo, Inc., Seedrs Limited, StartSomeGood, Crowdcube Capital Ltd, Fundable, RM Technologies LLC., Fundly, and othersResearch objectives:The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. It has segmented the global Crowdfunding market

By Type
Reward-based Crowdfunding
Equity-based Crowdfunding
Debt-based Crowdfunding
Donation-based Crowdfunding
Others

By Application
Food and Beverage
Technology
Media and Entertainment
Real Estate
Healthcare
Others

By Investment Size
Small and Medium Investment
Large Investment

By End-user
Startups
NGOs
Individuals

Key Objectives of the Global Crowdfunding Market Report:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Crowdfunding market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Crowdfunding industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Crowdfunding market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market 