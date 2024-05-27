Smart Home And Office Market To Hit USD 88.20 Billion By 2031, Due To Demand For Energy Efficiency And Enhanced Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Home and Office Size and Growth Report

Smart Home and Office Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Home and Office Market SizeThe SNS Insider report reveals that the Smart Home and Office Market was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 88.20 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.The rising integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a significant catalyst for market growth.The rising adoption of AI technology is a significant catalyst for market growth. AI-powered devices, such as smart cameras, lighting systems, and thermostats, offer enhanced functionality and automation, contributing to the increasing demand for smart home and office solutions. Additionally, the integration of AI with voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa has enabled users to control their environments through voice commands, further propelling market growth. The proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity has also played a pivotal role in driving the demand for connected smart home products. The ability to remotely monitor and control various aspects of one's home or office through a smartphone app has become increasingly appealing to consumers.Market Challenges and OpportunitiesWhile the smart home and office market presents immense growth opportunities, challenges such as the high initial cost of installation and concerns regarding data privacy and security remain. However, ongoing technological advancements, increased awareness among consumers, and the emergence of affordable solutions are expected to mitigate these challenges and foster continued market growth.KEY PLAYERS:- Johnson Controls International- United Technologies Corporation- Schneider Electric- Robert Bosch GmbH- Sony Corporation- Siemens- Honeywell- Samsung Electronics- Legrand SA- Eaton Corporation PLCRecent Developments.In January 2023, Schneider Electric launched Schneider Home, an energy management solution offering sustainable energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, a smart electrical panel, an EV charger, and connected electrical outlets and light switches, all controlled through a user-friendly app..In January 2023, Schneider Electric acquired AVEVA plc to leverage its advanced software capabilities and introduce modern automation solutions for residential, commercial, and building complexes..In April 2022, ABB Ltd. partnered with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to expand its home automation portfolio and offer cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions..In September 2022, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. launched its Diva Smart Dimmer and Claro Smart Switch for smart lighting automation in homes, including a wireless option..In January 2023, Apple launched HomePod (2nd Generation), a smart speaker that enables users to monitor temperature and humidity, control smart home automation with Siri, and receive notifications for smoke or carbon monoxide alarms..In November 2022, Schneider Electric and Smartworld Developers partnered to develop positive impact homes with lower waste and healthier interiors using Schneider Electric's smart product lines.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY PRODUCT.Lighting Controls.Hvac Controls.Surveillance Products.Access ControlsBy Product, the access controls segment dominated the market due to the increasing demand for intelligent security solutions and the need to grant authorized access to valuable assets. Smart locks and security cameras with features like live stream playback, personalized PINs, and fingerprint scanners contribute to this segment's growth.By Standard, the KNX category led in revenue generation. KNX, an open standard protocol, can save up to 60% on energy for building automation in commercial and residential settings. Growing awareness of energy efficiency and rising electricity costs are driving this category's expansion.BY STANDARD.Wi Fi And Infrared.En Ocean.Bac Net.Z Wave.Zigbee.Dali.KnxImpact of the Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains, leading to a shortage of raw materials and components crucial for manufacturing smart home and office devices. This has resulted in increased production costs and delayed product launches, hindering the market growth. Additionally, the war has created economic instability, impacting consumer spending and investment in the sector.Impact of Economic SlowdownEconomic downturns can negatively affect consumer confidence and discretionary spending, potentially slowing down the adoption of smart home and office solutions. However, the long-term benefits of these technologies, such as energy savings and enhanced security, can still drive demand even during economic slowdowns. For example, during the 2008 financial crisis, the demand for smart thermostats increased as consumers sought ways to reduce their energy bills.Regional AnalysisThe North American market is expected to dominate due to the rising number of smart homes and increasing awareness of home and office safety. The European market is also experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising standard of living and the presence of prominent players.Key Takeaways.The smart home and office market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for energy efficiency, enhanced security, and the integration of AI into everyday devices..Technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and a growing awareness of the benefits of smart home and office solutions are key factors fueling market expansion..The market presents immense growth opportunities despite challenges such as high initial installation costs and data privacy concerns..The access controls and KNX segments are leading the market in terms of product and standard, respectively.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Smart Home and Office Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Smart Home and Office Global Market, by ProductChapter 9. Smart Home and Office Global Market, by StandardChapter 10. Regional OutlookChapter 11. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 12. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 13. Research ProcessContinued...Buy Single User License @Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)Read Related Reports:Bioelectronics and Biosensors MarketIndustrial IoT Display MarketE-Cigarette Market

