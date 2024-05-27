Intelligent Process Automation Market, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts Analysis 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
IPA solutions can significantly enhance customer interactions by automating service processes, enabling faster response times, and providing personalized.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Intelligent Process Automation Market size was USD 13.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 37.08 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.05% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses increasingly seek to leverage advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation. IPA integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and other cognitive technologies to automate complex business processes. This convergence of technologies enables organizations to not only streamline routine tasks but also to make more informed decisions through data-driven insights. The adoption of IPA is particularly prevalent in industries such as banking, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where it is used to automate processes like customer service, claims processing, and supply chain management. As the technology matures, it is expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Intelligent Process Automation industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Intelligent Process Automation market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Automation Anywhere, Cognizant, Nice, CGI, Capgemini, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, HCL Technologies, Genpact, ATOS, IBM, WorkFusion, HyperScience, Layie, Jiffy and Other Players
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report's insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Intelligent Process Automation market.
It has segmented the global Intelligent Process Automation market
By Offering
Solution
Platform
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
By Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Virtual Agents
Computer Vision
Others
By Application
Security Management
Content Management
Contact Center Management
Application Management
Business Process Automation
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Business Function
Information Technology
Finance & Accounts
Human Resources
Operation & Supply Chain
By End-User
BFSI
Telecommunications & IT
Manufacturing & Logistics
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Ratil & eCommerce
Media & Entertainment
Others
