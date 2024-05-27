Intelligent Process Automation Market, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts Analysis 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IPA solutions can significantly enhance customer interactions by automating service processes, enabling faster response times, and providing personalized.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Intelligent Process Automation Market size was USD 13.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 37.08 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.05% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.The Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses increasingly seek to leverage advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation. IPA integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and other cognitive technologies to automate complex business processes. This convergence of technologies enables organizations to not only streamline routine tasks but also to make more informed decisions through data-driven insights. The adoption of IPA is particularly prevalent in industries such as banking, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where it is used to automate processes like customer service, claims processing, and supply chain management. As the technology matures, it is expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Intelligent Process Automation industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Intelligent Process Automation market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. Major companies profiled in the market report include Automation Anywhere, Cognizant, Nice, CGI, Capgemini, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, HCL Technologies, Genpact, ATOS, IBM, WorkFusion, HyperScience, Layie, Jiffy and Other Players. The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. It has segmented the global Intelligent Process Automation market By Offering: Solution, Platform, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services). By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud. By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Virtual Agents, Computer Vision, Others. By Application: Security Management, Content Management, Contact Center Management, Application Management, Business Process Automation, Others. By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. By Business Function: Information Technology, Finance & Accounts, Human Resources, Operation & Supply Chain. By End-User: BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Manufacturing & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, Others. Key Objectives of the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Report: The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Intelligent Process Automation market. The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Intelligent Process Automation industry. It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion. It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Intelligent Process Automation market value chain. The report further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market. 