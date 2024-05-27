OFP Funding Integrates Ctrader As New Trading Platform, Offering Enhanced Flexibility And Powerful Tools For Traders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cTrader is OFP Funding's new trading platform

25%-45% promo on instant funding accounts up to 2 million

OFP Funding

OFP Funding's new improved Dashboard for traders

- Ruggero Catalano, CEO & Co-FounderLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OFP Funding, a leading prop firm known for offering real instant funding without challenges or verification processes, is thrilled to announce the integration of cTrader as a new trading platform option, alongside MatchTrader. This addition allows traders to choose their preferred platform, enhancing their trading experience with a broader range of tools and features.Committed to providing traders with top-tier tools and resources, OFP has selected cTrader as its preferred platform due to its exceptional performance and user-friendly interface.Experience the Advantages of cTrader with OFP:Speed and Smoothness: Traders can execute trades seamlessly with lightning-fast speed, ensuring they never miss out on lucrative opportunities.Super Spreads: Take advantage of competitive spreads, maximizing profit potential with each trade.Nearly Zero Commission: Traders can enjoy cost-effective trading with minimal commission fees, allowing them to retain more of their profits.Optimized Interface: Immerse yourself in a visually stunning trading environment, designed for optimal functionality.OFP is proud to be officially licensed by cTrader, ensuring a secure and reliable trading experience for users. With everything operated in-house, traders can trust OFP to deliver the highest standards of service and support.As a special limited-time offer, OFP is also offering up to 45% discounts on all instant funding trading accounts . Don't miss the chance to take advantage of this exclusive promotion and enhance your trading experience with cTrader and OFP.Visit to start trading with cTrader today!

