Behavioral Biometrics Market To Hit USD 12.68 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Rising Digital Transactions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market SizeA recent report by SNS Insider reveals that the Behavioral Biometrics Market, valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023, is projected to reach an impressive USD 12.68 billion by 2031, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.Growing Demand for Robust Authentication SolutionsThe increasing reliance on smartphones for various activities has led to a surge in mobile applications, raising concerns about security and privacy. Traditional authentication methods like passwords are proving inadequate against sophisticated threats. This has fueled the adoption of advanced techniques like continuous authentication based on behavioral biometrics. Behavioral biometrics, analyzing mouse movements and keystroke dynamics, offer an additional layer of security to combat identity theft and protect user data. AI-driven behavioral biometrics are instrumental in preventing account takeover fraud in financial institutions. The growing adoption of smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT) has generated vast amounts of data, which AI can analyze and leverage to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of behavioral biometrics solutions.Government Initiatives and Industry AdoptionFavorable government initiatives worldwide are playing a crucial role in driving the market for behavioral biometrics. Industries like BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail & e-commerce are increasingly integrating behavioral biometrics into their operations to enhance security and improve customer experiences. The demand for seamless customer experiences is also fueling the adoption of behavioral biometrics. These verification methods provide a secure and data-driven authentication layer that enhances user convenience without compromising security.

KEY PLAYERS:- BioCatch Ltd.- Nuance Communications Inc.- NuData Security- SecuredTouch Ltd.- UnifyID- Fair Issac Corporation- ThreatMark- Callsign Inc.- Adjust GmbH- Mastercard Incorporated- Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.- SecureAuth Corporation- Zighra- BEHAVIOSEC INC.- EZMCOM Inc.- IBM Corporation- NEC Corporation- SAMSUNG SDS

Recent Developments.In February 2023, BioCatch established its Australian headquarters and expanded into the Asia-Pacific region, opening offices in Australia and Singapore..In February 2023, BioCatch was recognized as a "Company to Watch in 2023" by Liminal, a prominent strategy advisory firm..In May 2022, LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquired BehavioSec to strengthen its existing portfolio in device and digital identity..In December 2022, ValidSoft launched a new voice authentication solution for enterprise remote access applications.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Deployment, On-premise solutions reigned supreme in 2023, capturing the lion's share of the market. Their ease of integration with existing online offerings and the high degree of customization they offer are key drivers of their dominance.By Component, Software emerged as the frontrunner in 2023, driven by the burgeoning demand for secure digital transactions across the globe. The widespread adoption of smartphones and the e-commerce boom have fueled the need for robust behavioral biometrics software solutions.By Application, Identity-proofing solutions held the top spot in 2023. These solutions provide a multi-layered approach to authentication, offering various options tailored to user privilege levels. Additionally, they assist in establishing robust security policies for accessing sensitive applications by implementing fail-safe mechanisms.By Organization Size, Large enterprises dominated the market in 2023. They leverage behavioral biometrics to enhance customer loyalty and streamline operations by reducing infrastructure costs. Moreover, the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks necessitates the adoption of advanced security measures. Behavioral biometrics offer a compelling solution, providing adaptive authentication and persistent security that cater to the stringent compliance requirements of large enterprises, such as ISO 27001, NIST 800-171, and HIPAA.By Industry, the BFSI sector emerged as the undisputed leader in 2023. Financial institutions are actively employing behavioral biometrics to develop cutting-edge identification solutions that combat fraudulent activities and bolster transaction security. The ever-evolving regulatory landscape, coupled with government initiatives that emphasize data protection, is driving the adoption of behavioral biometrics in the BFSI sector.Make an Enquiry Before Buying @Impact of Global DisruptionThe Russia-Ukraine war has created uncertainty in the global economy, affecting supply chains and causing inflation. However, the conflict has also heightened security concerns, potentially increasing the demand for robust authentication solutions like behavioral biometrics. The economic slowdown may temporarily hamper market growth as businesses tighten their budgets. However, the long-term outlook remains positive as behavioral biometrics become increasingly essential for protecting digital identities and preventing fraud.Regional LandscapeNorth America dominated the market in 2023, driven by the growing demand for data security, the presence of leading technology providers, and the adoption of behavioral biometrics in various end-use industries. Government initiatives and funding for research programs in the region further support market growth. For instance, the U.S. has made progress in implementing a privacy framework for data exchange with the EU, ensuring data security and compliance.Key Takeaways for the Behavioral Biometrics Market Study.The behavioral biometrics market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing need for robust security solutions in the face of rising digital transactions and fraud..Advancements in AI and machine learning are revolutionizing behavioral biometrics, enhancing accuracy and effectiveness in identifying and authenticating users..Various industries, particularly BFSI, are embracing behavioral biometrics to fortify security measures, improve customer experiences, and comply with stringent regulations..The market is expanding globally, with North America leading the way due to the high demand for data security and the presence of key technology providers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is also emerging as a significant growth area.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Behavioral Biometrics Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by ComponentChapter 9. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by TypeChapter 10. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by DeploymentChapter 11. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by ApplicationChapter 12. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by Organization SizeChapter 13. Behavioral Biometrics Global Market, by IndustryChapter 14. Regional OutlookChapter 15. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 16. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 17. Research Process

Continued...

