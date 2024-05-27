UN body announces Papua New Guinea landslide death toll possibly surpasses 670

(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency, has raised concerns that the death toll from Friday's catastrophic landslide in Papua New Guinea may surpass initial estimates, with fears that over 670 lives have been lost. The disaster occurred when a portion of Mount Mungalo collapsed, burying the entire Yambali village beneath a deluge of rocks, mud, and uprooted trees.



Initially, local authorities had estimated the death toll to be around 100 or more. However, subsequent assessments by the IOM indicate a significantly higher number of fatalities. According to Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the IOM's mission in Papua New Guinea, the revised estimate is based on the realization that over 150 households, rather than the initially assumed 60, have been affected by the landslide.



The disaster has had a widespread impact, affecting more than six municipalities in the remote northern region of Papua New Guinea. The affected area, located approximately 600 kilometers away from the capital, Port Moresby, faces significant challenges in accessing aid and conducting rescue operations due to its remote and inaccessible terrain.



Speaking to reporters, Aktoprak emphasized the difficulty in accurately determining the death toll, cautioning against inflating figures that may not reflect the reality of the situation on the ground. He stressed the importance of providing realistic assessments to ensure effective response and aid efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.



As rescue and recovery operations continue in the landslide-stricken region, the United Nations body's warnings highlight the urgent need for international assistance and support to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Papua New Guinea. The devastating impact of the landslide underscores the vulnerability of communities in the face of natural disasters and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate their effects.

