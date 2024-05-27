Biden claims America is globe`s only superpower

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden delivered a resolute message during his address to graduates at the United States Military Academy, asserting the United States' status as the world's only superpower and leading democracy. Praising the military for its role in upholding freedom and confronting tyranny globally, Biden emphasized America's unique position as the indispensable nation.



Biden underscored the importance of leading not only through the demonstration of power but also through setting a powerful example. He highlighted the significance of the United States Armed Forces in upholding American values and interests on the world stage, applauding their efforts in standing up to tyrants and defending freedom and openness.



In reaffirming Washington's commitment to its allies, Biden singled out Israel and Ukraine, emphasizing the United States' unwavering support for both nations. Despite asserting that American soldiers are not engaged in combat in Ukraine, Biden pledged to stand strong with the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he characterized as a brutal tyrant.



Biden's remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between the United States and Russia, with the United States leader maintaining a firm stance against Putin's regime. The president has previously condemned Putin's actions and described him as a dictator, signaling a continuation of the confrontational approach towards Moscow under his administration.



Meanwhile, Biden's political opponent Donald Trump seized the opportunity to criticize the president during his address at the Libertarian Party National Convention in Washington, DC. Trump's remarks add another layer of political tension to the discourse surrounding Biden's leadership and foreign policy approach, particularly regarding relations with Russia.

