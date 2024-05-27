Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Size Is Expected To Grow By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkinson's disease psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's "Parkinson's disease psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson's disease psychosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parkinson's disease psychosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report

.According to DelveInsight analysis, the Parkinson's disease psychosis market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

.As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total 7MM Parkinson's Disease psychosis prevalent cases in 2022 were ~460K out of which the highest prevalent cases were in the US.

.The leading Parkinson's disease psychosis companies such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, CogState Ltd., AgeneBio, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., BrainX Corporation, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel Parkinson's disease psychosis drugs that can be available in the Parkinson's disease psychosis market in the coming years.

.Promising Parkinson's Disease psychosis Therapies in the various stages of development include Iloperidone, Istradefylline, SAGE-718, ATH-1017, NYX-458, and others.

.March 2024:- University of Rochestor- Parkinson's disease psychosis encompasses a range of symptoms, including minor phenomena, frank hallucinations, and delusions. Minor phenomena include passage hallucinations (fleeting sense of a person, animal or object passing in the periphery), presence hallucinations (feeling of nearby presence), and illusions (misrepresentation of external stimuli).

Parkinson's Disease psychosis Overview

Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) refers to a set of symptoms that some people with Parkinson's disease (PD) may experience as their condition progresses. It is characterized by hallucinations (seeing, hearing, or feeling things that are not really there) and delusions (strongly held false beliefs). These symptoms can be distressing for both the person experiencing them and their caregivers. Managing Parkinson's disease psychosis typically involves a combination of strategies. Adjusting medications, particularly those used to treat Parkinson's disease itself, may help. Sometimes, antipsychotic medications are prescribed cautiously to manage hallucinations and delusions, although they must be used carefully due to potential side effects that can worsen Parkinson's symptoms.

Parkinson's Disease psychosis Epidemiology Insights

.Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Prevalent Cases

.Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Based on Gender

.Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Based on Symptoms

.Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Age-Specific Prevalent Cases

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Treatment Market

In the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis, a comprehensive and patient-centered approach is essential. Beyond medication adjustments and antipsychotic drugs, healthcare providers often delve into addressing potential underlying causes. This may involve investigating medical conditions, such as infections or metabolic imbalances, that can exacerbate psychotic symptoms and ensuring their proper management. Moreover, non-pharmacological strategies are gaining prominence in the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis. Psychosocial interventions like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help patients and their caregivers better cope with the emotional challenges posed by psychosis. CBT can equip individuals with strategies to understand, manage, and reduce distress associated with hallucinations and delusions.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics

The Parkinson's disease psychosis market dynamics have witnessed significant shifts in recent years. As the understanding of PDP's debilitating effects on patients has grown, so too has the urgency to develop effective treatments. This has led to intensified research and development efforts, resulting in a robust pipeline of potential therapies. Additionally, the aging global population, a key demographic for PDP, has increased the prevalence of the condition, thereby expanding the potential Parkinson's disease psychosis market size.

As the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis market dynamics continue to evolve, stakeholders are not only navigating these challenges but also working towards a future where PDP management is more accessible, effective, and compassionate. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for the millions of individuals affected by PDP, offering them and their families hope for a better tomorrow. This evolution in the PDP market underscores the importance of continued research, innovation, and collaboration within the medical and pharmaceutical communities to address this pressing medical need.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies and Companies

.Iloperidone: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

.Istradefylline: Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

.SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

.ATH-1017: Athira Pharma

.NYX-458: Aptinyx

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2019-2032

.Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Companies- Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, CogState Ltd., AgeneBio, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., BrainX Corporation, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel Parkinson's disease psychosis drugs that can be available in the Parkinson's disease psychosis market in the coming years.

.Parkinson's Disease psychosis Therapies- Iloperidone, Istradefylline, SAGE-718, ATH-1017, NYX-458, and others.

.Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Drivers and Barriers

.Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Access and Reimbursement

