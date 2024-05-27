Defoamers Market To Reach USD 5.36 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Surging Demand In Agrochemicals And Water Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Defoamers market
share
"Clear Efficiency: Navigating the Defoamers market
- Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Foam Control Solutions Across Industries."
TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest SNS Insider report, the defoamers market
was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
"The escalating demand for defoamers stems from their vital role in enhancing the efficiency and performance of various industrial processes, particularly in agriculture and water treatment," stated a spokesperson from SNS Insider. "As these sectors continue to expand, the defoamers market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years."
The defoamers market has witnessed several notable developments recently.
. In April 2024, Evonik Coating Additivesintroduced two innovative defoamers at the American Coatings Show, designed to enhance the sustainability and performance of waterborne architectural coatings.
. Kemira enteredan exclusive distribution agreement with BIM Kemi in April 2024 to distribute pulp defoamer products in Brazil.
. In November 2023, BASF expanded defoamer capacity at its Dilovasi plant in Turkey to meet rising demand for high-performance Foamaster® and Foamstar® products in South-East Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
The defoamers market presents several growth opportunities due to technological advancements in product development, particularly in synthesizing modified and advanced polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) molecules. The growing chemical industry, where defoamers are widely used in paints, inks, and coatings, is another key driver of market growth.
Get a Report Sample of Defoamers Market @
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Merck KGaA, Ashland Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Baker Hughes, Eastman Chemical Company, Air Products and Chemicals, and other key players mentioned in the final report.
Furthermore, the development of water- and bio-based defoamers, as sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based variants, is expected to fuel market expansion. Favorable government policies promoting sustainable practices and extensive research and development activities also contribute to the positive market outlook.
Segment Analysis
By Product, Silicone-based defoamers dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 36.5% due to their process friendliness and versatility.
By Application, the paper & pulp segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to defoamers' ability to reduce paper breaking, improve machine run ability, and enhance fiber quality. They also increase liquor solids and improve drainage and washing in Kraft pulp mill brown stock.
By Product
. Oil-based
. Water-based
. Silicone-based
. Others
By Application
. Pulp & Paper
. Water Treatment
. Oil & gas
. Paints & Coatings
. Agrochemical
. Pharmaceuticals
. Detergents
. Food & Beverages
. Others
The Asia Pacific region dominated the defoamers market in 2023 with a 42.5% revenue share
This dominance is driven by robust economic development and promising trends in end-use industries like paints and coatings, construction, and water treatment. China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Australia were major contributors to this growth.
Make Enquiry About Defoamers Market Report@
Europe held the second-largest regional revenue share, with Western Europe's pulp & paper manufacturers and strong demand for water treatment driving market growth. Regulatory emphasis on environmentally friendly defoamers and increased use of processed water further support market expansion in the region.
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains, increased energy prices, and created economic uncertainty. These factors have negatively impacted the defoamers market, as it relies on raw materials like mineral oils and silicone compounds, which have experienced price fluctuations and supply constraints due to the war. Additionally, the conflict has hampered trade and logistics, making it challenging to transport defoamers across borders, further impacting market growth.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown has also affected the defoamers market. Reduced industrial activity, particularly in manufacturing and construction, has led to a decline in the demand for defoamers. The slowdown has also affected consumer spending, leading to lower demand for products that use defoamers, such as paints and coatings. As a result, the market has experienced a slowdown in growth compared to previous years. For example, a major automobile manufacturer in Europe reported a 20% decrease in defoamer consumption in 2023 due to reduced production caused by the economic downturn.
Key Takeaways
. Technological advancements, sustainable product development, and favorable government policies are key growth factors.
. The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have negatively impacted the market.
. There is a growing emphasis on developing bio-based and environmentally friendly defoamers to meet sustainability goals.
. Europe holds the second-largest regional share, driven by pulp & paper manufacturers and strong demand for water treatment.
Buy the Latest Version of Defoamers Market Report 2024-2031 @
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
...
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN27052024003118003196ID1108261590