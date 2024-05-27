Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market To Reach USD 61.59 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial-refrigeration-equipment

Booming Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Set to Reach New Heights Amid Rising Demand for Hospitality and Food Processing

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Expected to reach USD 61.59 Billion by 2031 and expanding at a CAGR of 5.58% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth is Driven by factors, including the rapid expansion of the hospitality and tourism sector, the growing preference for takeaway meals, and a rising focus on sustainable refrigeration solutions.Download Sample Copy of Report:Some of Top Key Players:AHT Cooling Systems GmbHAli Group S.r.l. a Socio UnicoCarrierDaikin Industries LtdDover CorporationElectrolux ABHussmann CorporationIllinois Tool Works Inc.Johnson ControlLennox International Inc.Panasonic CorporationWhirlpool CorporationMarket Driven by Multiple FactorsThe commercial refrigeration equipment market forward. The hospitality industry's resurgence, with increased travel and dining out, necessitates efficient and reliable refrigeration systems for food storage and preservation. The growing demand for convenient takeaway meals further necessitates advanced refrigeration solutions for restaurants and foodservice providers. The stringent regulations mandating the adoption of lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants are driving innovation and market growth. The growing food processing sector is another significant contributor. As the global population rises and dietary preferences evolve, the need for efficient refrigeration equipment to maintain food safety and extend shelf life throughout the supply chain becomes ever more Important. This encompasses everything from farms to processing facilities to distribution centres and ultimately, retail outlets.Market AnalysisThe commercial refrigeration equipment market encompasses a Various range of products and applications. Rising disposable incomes, particularly in developing economies, Drive the demand for fresh, frozen, and processed foods, all of which Depend heavily on commercial refrigeration for storage and transportation. This, in turn, translates to increased sales of refrigeration equipment for supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. The flourishing international food trade necessitates robust refrigeration systems for transporting perishable goods such as frozen foods, processed meals, and seafood. Manufacturers are constantly innovating, developing new technologies such as liquid-vapor compression and ammonia absorption systems to enhance efficiency and product performance. a focus on smart technologies for remote monitoring and environmental control within commercial kitchens presents exciting growth opportunities.Recent DevelopmentsIn September 2023, Carrier collaborated with Relayr, Inc., to offer an innovative Refrigeration-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution. This model minimizes upfront investment costs for food retailers.March 2023 saw Carrier launch the Transicold EverFRESH system, a software-driven solution for precise atmosphere control in refrigerated containers, facilitating the transport of a wider range of perishable goods.In February 2023, Carrier introduced a Carbon Air Purifier with UV technology, catering to the growing demand for improved air quality in commercial kitchens.May 2021 witnessed Danfoss introducing multi-refrigerant condensing units designed for ultra-low GWP installations, promoting energy efficiency and reduced emissions.Enquiry Before Buy:Segment AnalysisBy system type, the Self-contained segment dominates the market due to its ease of installation, low maintenance costs, and portability. The stringent regulations are pushing manufacturers towards more environmentally friendly refrigerants such as R-448A to minimize HFC emissions. Remotely operated refrigerators are projected to witness significant growth, particularly in space-constrained restaurant kitchens. While quieter due to the externally located compressor unit, these systems tend to be less energy-efficient and require professional installation, adding to the overall cost.By product type, chest freezers are expected to maintain their dominance due to their spacious design and efficient storage capabilities. The medical refrigeration segment is anticipated to gain traction due to the Increasing demand for advanced refrigeration solutions in hospitals and healthcare facilities, especially in developing economies.Impact of Global DisruptionsThe Russia-Ukraine war caused fluctuations in raw material prices. This, in turn, has impacted the production and transportation costs of commercial refrigeration equipment. Additionally, the ongoing economic slowdown is leading to cautious consumer spending, potentially impacting the demand for new equipment in certain sectors. The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused fluctuations in raw material prices, impacting the production and pricing of commercial refrigeration equipment. The economic slowdown reduces market growth due to project postponements or budget constraints.Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America, with its mature retail sector and established supermarket chains, currently holds the dominant market share. The region also boasts a strong presence of leading commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturers and is at the forefront of adopting smart technologies. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth due to several factors. Improving economic conditions, Increasing disposable incomes, and a Growing travel and tourism industry are driving the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment across various sectors in the region.Key takeawaysThe report highlights the confluence of factors propelling market growth, including the hospitality industry's resurgence, the growing popularity of takeaway meals, and the increasing demand for sustainable refrigeration solutions.The report delves into the market's multifaceted nature, encompassing various product types, applications, and segments. It analyses the impact of rising disposable incomes on food consumption patterns and the subsequent need for refrigeration equipment across retail, food processing, and international trade.By exploring recent developments, segment analysis, and the impact of global disruptions, the report provides valuable insights for stakeholders within the commercial refrigeration equipment market. This information can be used to make informed business decisions, develop targeted product offerings, and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.Buy Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube