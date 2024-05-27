Enterprise WLAN Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights And Forecasts Report 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Enterprise WLAN Market was valued at USD 7.28 Billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth USD 11.5 Billion by 2031, increasing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2031.The Enterprise WLAN market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for robust and high-speed wireless connectivity in business environments. Enterprises are adopting WLAN solutions to support a growing number of mobile devices and IoT applications that require seamless and secure network access. This trend is fueled by the need for improved operational efficiency, enhanced employee productivity, and the ability to support new business models such as remote work and digital transformation initiatives. Vendors in this market are continuously innovating to offer advanced features like enhanced security protocols, better network management tools, and higher data throughput capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.Moreover, the proliferation of cloud-based applications and services is significantly impacting the Enterprise WLAN market. Organizations are leveraging cloud-managed WLAN solutions to streamline network management, reduce operational costs, and enhance scalability. These solutions allow for centralized control and real-time network analytics, which are essential for maintaining optimal network performance and addressing potential issues promptly. The rise of AI and machine learning technologies is also transforming WLAN management, enabling predictive maintenance, automated troubleshooting, and improved user experience through intelligent network optimization. The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Enterprise WLAN industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Enterprise WLAN market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. Major companies profiled in the market report include Dell Technologies, Inc., Avaya Inc., D-Link Corporation, Aerohive Networks, Aruba Networks, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd., New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Allied Telesis, Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, ALE International, Ruckus Networks, Fortinet, Inc., and others By Component Hardware Software Services By Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise By Industry BFSI IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Retail Government Hospitality Education Others About Us SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. 

