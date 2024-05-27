14 Guwahati-Kolkata Flights Cancelled Due To Cyclone 'Remal'

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) As many as fourteen flights from Guwahati International Airport travelling to Kolkata have been cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Remal on Monday, an official said.

A senior official of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport said that flights from multiple airlines were cancelled due to the cyclonic storm.

Four flights operated by IndiGo, four by Alliance Air, and one by Air India are among the cancelled flights.

Due to the cyclonic storm 'Remal', SpiceJet carrier has also grounded its one aircraft at Guwahati.

"As the cyclonic storm approaches, this preventive measure is being taken with the safety of the passengers in mind. Travellers are advised to monitor airline updates and use caution during this disrupted period as the area gets ready for severe storms," the official added.

Meanwhile, the Weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Assam and Meghalaya due to the cyclonic storm Remal.

An official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said, "Many districts of Assam have been receiving heavy downpours on Monday. It will continue for the next two days. Barring one or two districts, Meghalaya is also expected to receive heavy rainfall. We have issued advisories according to this."