European chief cautions globe on its way to catastrophe

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has issued a dire warning, stating that the world is perilously close to a catastrophic global conflict due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. In an interview with Prva Srpska Televizija on Friday, Vucic expressed his grave concerns about the potential for the Ukraine conflict to spiral out of control, leading to an unprecedented global war. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, suggesting that time is rapidly running out to find a peaceful resolution.



Vucic articulated a bleak outlook, suggesting that it might already be too late to halt the progression towards widespread conflict. "I fear there is little time left to stop the war in Ukraine. I hope it’s still possible, but I’m afraid it’s actually not. I worry that the situation has already escalated beyond control, and no one will be able to stop it," he said. He painted a grim picture of the future, predicting that the situation could deteriorate further, potentially leading to a disaster greater than World War II. According to Vucic, the world is on a trajectory towards a significant global conflict, and there are few efforts being made to prevent it.



Elaborating on his apocalyptic prediction, Vucic attributed the escalation to the global military-industrial complex and war profiteers, who, he claimed, are more interested in prolonging the conflict than in seeking a resolution. "Once the war machine starts to heat up, it becomes driven by a military lobby and a military industry lobby that want to see it intensify. At that point, efforts for peace diminish, and it becomes extremely difficult to stop," Vucic explained.



In his urgent plea, Vucic called for decisive action to halt the hostilities, urging "someone" to take tangible steps towards peace rather than merely assigning blame. He warned that without such intervention, the world is heading towards disaster. "If this doesn’t happen, I’m afraid we’re headed for disaster," he concluded, underscoring the critical need for immediate and effective efforts to de-escalate the situation.

