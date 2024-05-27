NATO does not intendon using its air defenses to provide cover for Ukraine

(MENAFN) NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has firmly reiterated that the alliance will not utilize its air defense systems to shield Ukraine from missile attacks. This declaration comes in the wake of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's appeal for the United States and its allies to intercept Russian missiles. Zelensky, speaking to the New York Times, contended that such involvement by NATO would not equate to an act of aggression against Russia. He argued that shooting down missiles does not involve engaging Russian aircraft or targeting Russian pilots directly. Zelensky also highlighted the recent actions of the United States and United Kingdom, which intercepted Iranian missiles and drones over Israel, suggesting a precedent for similar actions in Ukraine. However, both Washington and London have dismissed the comparison, maintaining that the circumstances are different.



In an interview with Germany’s Welt am Sonntag, Stoltenberg emphasized NATO's stance, stating unequivocally that the alliance has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine or extend its air-defense shield over the country. "NATO will not become part of the conflict," he asserted. Despite acknowledging that Russia currently appears to hold an advantage in the conflict, Stoltenberg expressed confidence that Ukraine could potentially regain momentum. To facilitate this, he urged NATO member states to increase their military support to Ukraine, including the provision of air-defense systems and long-range weaponry. This, he believes, is crucial to bolstering Ukraine's self-defense capabilities without drawing NATO directly into the conflict.

MENAFN27052024000045015687ID1108261578