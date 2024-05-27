Hamas targets barrage in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched rockets at Tel Aviv, marking its first such attack on the Israeli city in nearly four months. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, sharing footage of the missiles and stating that several of the eight incoming projectiles were intercepted.



“A barrage of rockets was launched from Rafah toward central Israel moments ago. Humanitarian aid has been going into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing this morning, and now rockets are being fired at central Israel. This is what it looked like from the Rafah Crossing,” the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).



The attack caused minor damage in the Tel Aviv area, with footage showing debris hitting at least one residential home and a large crater left in an open area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.



The missiles were reportedly launched from Rafah, located near Gaza's border with Egypt, where the IDF has been conducting a major military operation against Hamas. The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was “in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians” in Gaza.



This incident comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing military operations in the region, with the international community closely monitoring the situation.

