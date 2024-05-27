Zelensky admits inability of winning war against Russia alone

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has urged the international community to unite against Russia, emphasizing that no country can endure a war with Moscow on its own. In an interview with Central Asian media outlets on Saturday, Zelensky stated that the collective aim should be to make President Vladimir Putin consider his own survival and security, and to demonstrate to the Russian people the strength and unity of the world.



Zelensky highlighted the necessity of global solidarity, noting that "no one can survive a full-scale war with the Russians on its own," as reported by the Kazakh online magazine Vlast. Reflecting on the initial stages of the conflict when Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, Zelensky remarked, "We were alone, we were on our own." However, he acknowledged that support from Western partners in the form of sanctions and military aid has since been crucial.



He also argued that even China should support Ukraine, citing Beijing’s stance on respecting territorial integrity. Despite China’s policy of neutrality and its calls for a political resolution, Zelensky pointed out that China has not joined Western sanctions against Russia and has instead increased trade with its neighbor.



When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments questioning Zelensky’s legitimacy, the Ukrainian leader reiterated the need for international unity to counteract Russian aggression, emphasizing that a united global front is essential for survival and resistance against Moscow.

