(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued a stern warning that any United States attack on Russian targets in Ukraine would inevitably trigger a global conflict. Medvedev, now Deputy Chair of Russia’s Security Council, responded to recent claims by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who suggested that Washington had threatened such a strike if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.



Medvedev, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, criticized Sikorski for attempting to intimidate his allies, noting that Washington has been more cautious and has not publicly issued such threats. He emphasized that a United States strike on Russian targets would constitute the start of a world war, a fact that even a foreign minister of Poland should grasp.



Medvedev also referenced statements made by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who recently expressed Poland’s willingness to host United States nuclear weapons under NATO’s sharing mechanism. Medvedev cautioned that in the event of a nuclear conflict, Warsaw would not be spared and would face significant devastation, questioning if this is the desired outcome for Polish leadership.



This comes amid broader concerns in the West about the potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. On Saturday, Sikorski himself expressed doubts about the likelihood of a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine during an interview with the Guardian newspaper.



Medvedev’s remarks highlight the heightened tensions and the severe implications of any direct military engagement between the United States and Russia, underscoring the delicate balance of power and the catastrophic potential of nuclear warfare.

