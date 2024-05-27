Putin emphasizes the importance of staying one step ahead of enemy

(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin emphasized the necessity for Russia to maintain a technological edge over its adversaries to secure victory, during a visit to the Tactical Missiles Corporation, a prominent state-owned defense company near Moscow. On Saturday, Putin held a meeting with CEOs from Russia’s leading defense corporations at the facility, underscoring the critical lessons drawn from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Putin highlighted that even a marginal technological advantage can significantly impact battlefield outcomes. "We must always be one step ahead of the adversary, and then victory will be guaranteed," he stated, stressing the importance of continual innovation and superiority. He acknowledged the dedication of defense specialists who closely collaborate with front-line soldiers to protect Russia’s interests, noting that any technological edge, however small, amplifies their effectiveness considerably.



In addition to discussing military advancements, Putin urged the booming defense industry to enhance its efficiency in fulfilling military requirements while also diversifying into civilian manufacturing sectors. This dual focus aims to bolster overall industrial capabilities amidst ongoing hostilities.



The visit and discussions reflect Putin’s strategic vision to leverage technological advancements for military superiority, ensuring that Russia stays ahead of its opponents and secures its objectives on the battlefield.

