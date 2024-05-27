SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on April 22, 2024 and May 20, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 24, 2024, the Concession Agreement No. 1/2024 was signed between the Company and the Deliberative Council of Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services – URAE-1 Southeast, and, as an intervening party, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency – ARSESP, for the provision of water supply and sewage services to the municipalities that are part of URAE-1 ("Concession Agreement").



The effectiveness of the Concession Agreement is conditional on the conclusion of the Company's privatization process, under the terms of State Law No. 17,853, of December 8, 2023, and will be valid until October 19, 2060.



The full content of the signed Concession Agreement is available at link below (portuguese only):



. Concession Agreement URAE-1

Contatos de RI

SABESP

+55 11 3388-8679

...