Diggrowth Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance And The Launch Of Its Predictive Lead & Account Scoring Functionality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DiGGrowth, a leading analytics platform announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance and launched predictive lead and account scoring functionality.

CLYDE HILL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DiGGrowth, a leading marketing analytics platform, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance and has also launched a predictive lead and account scoring functionality.DiGGrowth continues to lead the way with its SOC 2 Type II compliance, offering businesses peace of mind as they harness the power of advanced marketing analytics. In addition, the predictive lead and account scoring functionality revolutionizes how businesses track their lead and account journey by transforming a once-static process into a dynamic, predictive, and highly effective tool.Expressing his views on the new functionality, Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO at DiGGrowth, said,“I'm happy and proud that we have developed this AI-powered lead and account scoring functionality. DiGGrowth now provides the efficiency and predictive precision businesses need by forecasting which leads and accounts are most likely to convert, allowing businesses to prioritize their efforts effectively.”“In today's competitive market, achieving both growth and efficiency is not just an ambition-it's a necessity. While superficial cost cuts in marketing and sales might seem to boost efficiency, true success comes when you have the right data to make informed decisions. DiGGrowth's new predictive lead and account scoring functionality uses AI to tailor scoring criteria for leads and accounts based on their unique characteristics. This innovation is central to our strategy of incorporating advanced AI into DiGGrowth, allowing businesses to optimize marketing efforts and enhance ROI without sacrificing growth.” said Arpit Srivastava, Product Head & Co-Founder at DiGGrowth.About DiGGrowthBorn out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution , campaign tracking , and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to dive deep into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.About Growth NativesFounded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.

