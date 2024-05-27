Zion Andreson Follows In EMMY And Multi-Platinum Music Producing Father's Footsteps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zion Anderson with father Stephen "Bud'da" Anderson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMMY award winning and multi-platinum music producer Bud'da's 13-year-old son, Zion Anderson, is set to play at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in May. The young protégé will perform cello at the Elite International Music Competition Winners Recital on May 28th, an honor bestowed upon the nation's leading next generation of musicians.The Elite International Music Competition is an annual event that accommodates pianists and all instrumentalists, vocalists, and small chamber ensembles ages 6 through 22, who have successfully passed the preliminary audition and received an invitation to participate in the Winners Recitals.The project is inspired by the power of music and dedicated to the discovery and development of the talented musicians and to advance classical music throughout the world.“I began by musical journey as a DJ at age 13, and then went on to be a record producer during the start of hip-hop with Sam Sneed and Dr. Dre. From there I have written and produced songs that have featured in major TV shows on various networks,” stated Stephen“Bud'da” Anderson.“Zion, at age 13, is making his mark in the world of classical music, and we couldn't be happier and prouder, to champion his journey as a world-class cellist and TV personality, hosting WRAL's STEM explorers.”Zion Anderson will perform the cello on May 28th at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, in New York. Currently a documentary film, honoring Bud'da, his musical parents, and Zion's journey to Carnegie Hall is being filmed simultaneously.Elite International Music Competition encourages young artists to pursue their studies in music, to showcase their talent, and to demonstrate their musical potential.To find out more about Zion and Bud'da visit Instagram .

