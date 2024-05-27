Ukraine, IMF Start Discussions On Fourth Review Of Extended Fund Facility Arrangement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the IMF mission and the Ukrainian authorities have begun negotiations on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

This is said in a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Finance Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on May 27, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko participated online in the opening of the IMF mission for the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. Ukraine is represented by the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, and other government institutions responsible for economic, energy, anti-corruption, and rule of law policies,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the mission is to discuss Ukraine's implementation of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.



Discussions are held in Warsaw, Poland, and online.

"The Ministry of Finance, alongside with the teams of the National Bank and the IMF, continues to cooperate to implement the jointly identified reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability, strengthen public administration, economic recovery and further EU integration of Ukraine. We have already successfully completed three reviews of the Arrangement and look forward to receiving the next tranche in the amount of about USD 2.2 billion, as a result of a successful fourth review in June," Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko said during the opening of the mission.



As reported, Ukraine has already received four tranches under the EFF totaling about USD 5.4 billion out of the USD 15.6 billion provided for under the Arrangement.

