Two Injured As Russian Missile Hits Car Wash In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, a Russian missile hit a car wash, injuring two people.

This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A missile hit a self-service car wash in the city of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Two wounded (the girl is in a serious condition)," Kim wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday night, May 27, Russian troops launched two artillery attacks on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.