Two Injured As Russian Missile Hits Car Wash In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, a Russian missile hit a car wash, injuring two people.
This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"A missile hit a self-service car wash in the city of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Two wounded (the girl is in a serious condition)," Kim wrote. Read also:
General Staff: Most combat engagements recorded in Pokrovsk sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday night, May 27, Russian troops launched two artillery attacks on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.
MENAFN27052024000193011044ID1108261471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.